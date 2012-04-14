Calendar » 1940 Census Open House at the Sahyun Genealogy Library

April 14, 2012 from 10:00am - 4:00pm

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society hosts a public open house and 1940s themed event to celebrate the release of the 1940 U.S. Census Data. Open house to be held on Saturday April 14, 10am-4pm and Sunday April 15, 10am-1pm at the Sahyun Genealogical library at 316 Castillo Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101. Volunteers will be available to assist the public in locating their enumeration districts and in searching the census data for family members.