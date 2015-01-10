Calendar » 1968’s “The Elvis ‘Comeback’ Special”

January 10, 2015 from 7:00 PM

Come see the TV show that was responsible for the rebirth of Presley’s career.

This version runs 90 minutes with extended footage of the TV special that changed Elvis’ star trajectory forever. Portion of the proceeds from the event go to the Plaza Playhouse’s final push for funds for the new big screen.

Binder will introduce the film and do a Q&A afterwards with the audience. Here’s an opportunity to hear rock music history first hand from the man who was a peer to Elvis on how this TV special became a reality.