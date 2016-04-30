Calendar » 19th Annual Carpinteria Beautiful Home and Garden Tour

April 30, 2016 from 11:00am - 5:00pm

We are excited to announce the upcoming 19th Annual Carpinteria Beautiful's Home and Garden Tour. The event this year is schedule for Saturday, April 30th from 11am-4pm (always the last Saturday in April). With this being an El Nino year, we are anticipating the full splendor of spring flowers and budding trees to help showcase our unique line up of inspiring homes. We have 5 homes and gardens that will be set the stage for our “Slice of Carpinteria” event. Tickets are $30ea and can be purchased by visiting our website at carpinteriabeautiful.org or at the Carpinteria Farmer's Market every Thursday in April. Wear comfortable walking shoes and plan to spend the day in one of the few remaining quaint ocean-side communities. For more information please contact committee chairs, Donnie Nair or Carla Mager.

Carla Mager

[email protected]

805-452-2636

Donnie Nair

[email protected]

805-684-9328

