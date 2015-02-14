Calendar » 1 Billion Rising

February 14, 2015 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Join Us for the BIGGEST Mass Action to END VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN in Human History!

1 in 3 women in the world will experience domestic violence or sexual assault during her lifetime. With the planet's population at 7 billion, this adds up to more than ONE BILLION women and girls. Events are taking place all over the world on Valentine's Day to raise awareness about this global injustice.

Be part of Santa Barbara's 1 Billion Rising Event - SATURDAY, February 14, 11am-1pm - SBCC West Campus Lawn (Break the Chain Dance at 12pm!)

Don't miss this amazing opportunity to take part of a WORLDWIDE event! Help raise awareness about domestic violence in our community and give a voice to our local agencies that serve the women and children.

Hosted by Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center.

Learn “Break the Chain” choreography with World Dance for Humanity: http://worlddanceforhumanity.org/1-billion-rising

Contact: Janet Reineck, 805.966.5439, [email protected]

For more information:

http://worlddanceforhumanity.org/1-billion-rising/

https://www.facebook.com/WorldDanceForHumanity

Brought to you by: Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center (SBRCC), CALM, Domestic Violence Solutions, Men Against Rape, Pacific Pride Foundation, Planned Parenthood, SBCC Connect, UCSB sororities (ΖΦΒ, ΣΑΖ, ΑΧΩ), UCSB’s Women’s Ensemble Theatre Troupe, and World Dance for Humanity