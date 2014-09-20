Calendar » 1st Annual Fall Culinary Festival

September 20, 2014 from 9:00am - 10:00pm

The Santa Barbara Public Market will host its 1st Annual Fall Culinary Festival the weekend of September 20th and 21st. To welcome the season, the market will provide a blend of culinary classes, seasonal tastings, kids activities, and live entertainment. With 15 unique merchants under one roof, the Fall Culinary Festival will showcase Santa Barbara and surrounding area's plentiful harvest, serving up an abundance of flavors and fun!

Tasting passports and culinary classes are on the menu all weekend. Visit each merchant to indulge in a flight of fall-inspired dishes. Culinary classes hosted by the merchants will be the centerpiece of the festival. Feed your creative side with a photo booth, kid's activities, face painting, and live music!

The 1st Annual Culinary Festival is free and open to the public. Join us as we celebrate the flavors or the fall season!