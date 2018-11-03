Calendar » 1st Annual Fall Harvest Progressive

November 3, 2018 from 11:00 am - 4:00pm

November 3rd, Carpinteria celebrates the arrival of fall as Westerlay Orchids, Porch and Corktree Cellars host the first annual Fall Harvest Progressive in support of volunteer hospice organization Compassionate Care of Carpinteria. Get your creative juices flowing when you design your very own live orchid display and eco-print silk scarf to capture a little piece of summertime’s natural beauty before bidding it farewell. Afterward, celebrate the communal spirit of fall at Corktree Cellars’ Fall Harvest Dinner as you to share a meal with friends and indulge in the very best of the season.

In their natural habitat, versatile phalaenopsis orchids often affix themselves to trees and rocks, creating a beautiful display of texture and color. Join Westerlay Orchids for a special class in which you’ll create your very own lovely hanging orchid to display in your home. After choosing your orchid, Westerlay Orchids will teach you how to artfully affix it to a natural wood piece, covering basic orchid care and answering questions as you learn.

Have fun and get creative in the Shed - Porch’s exclusive garden venue for workshops and special events - where nature-lover and artist Christie Boyd will teach you the fundamentals of eco-printing. Learn how to dye silk with elements found in the great outdoors using a delicate technique in which plants, leaves, and flowers imprint their unique shapes, colors, and marks on fabric. Design your very own eco-print scarf to add to your fall wardrobe and receive a small gift from Porch.

Celebrate the season at The Fall Harvest Progressive, where 10% of sales from the entire day will benefit Compassionate Care of Carpinteria. It all begins Saturday, November 3rd at 11:00 am with an orchid display class at Westerlay Orchids, followed by an eco-print silk scarf class at Porch at 1:30 pm and Corktree Cellars’ Fall Harvest Dinner at 4:00 pm. The entire community is welcome to join in the fun and all for a great cause. Classes tickets are $50 pp are limited to 20 spots each. To secure your class at Westerlay, please contact the Retail Showroom on 805-684-6232 and for Porch please call 805-684-0300. For press inquiries at more information please contact Leigh-Anne Anderson on [email protected]