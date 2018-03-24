1st Annual Hike, Walk, and Roll for Brain Injury
Join us for our first Hike For Brain Injury. This event is more than just hiking. It is a day full of excitement and fun where participants, members, staff, and volunteers join forces to contribute to the welfare of those who have sustained brain injuries. Make a difference in our community by devoting your time and effort to a great cause.
The event will feature a 5K hike, a half mile walk and roll, great food, entertainment, as well as a raffle with awesome prizes! For more details and information, please visit our event website.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Atherton Lane Advisers, Ice in Paradise, The Bank of Santa Barbara, Jim Cook, Backyard Bowls, Impulse Advanced Communications, Easy Lift Transportation, Sansum Clinic, Rabobank, Medtronic
- Starts: June 27, 2015 9:00am - 2:00pm
- Price: $0 to $30
- Location: Elings Park
- Website: http://jodihouse.kintera.org/hikeforbraininjury
- Sponsors: Atherton Lane Advisers, Ice in Paradise, The Bank of Santa Barbara, Jim Cook, Backyard Bowls, Impulse Advanced Communications, Easy Lift Transportation, Sansum Clinic, Rabobank, Medtronic