1st Annual Hike, Walk, and Roll for Brain Injury

June 27, 2015 from 9:00am - 2:00pm

Join us for our first Hike For Brain Injury. This event is more than just hiking. It is a day full of excitement and fun where participants, members, staff, and volunteers join forces to contribute to the welfare of those who have sustained brain injuries. Make a difference in our community by devoting your time and effort to a great cause.

The event will feature a 5K hike, a half mile walk and roll, great food, entertainment, as well as a raffle with awesome prizes! For more details and information, please visit our event website.