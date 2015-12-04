Calendar » 1st Annual Imagine X Ugly Christmas Sweater Party Benefitting the Jodi House

December 4, 2015 from 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, November 19, 2015 – Dr Adam Harcourt and the Imagine X Functional Neurology Team are hosting the 1st Annual Imagine X Ugly Christmas Sweater Party to support the Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center of Santa Barbara.

The Event will take place on Friday, December 4 starting at 7:00 PM. The location is the Imagine X Functional Neurology clinic, 1221 State St, Suite 11 in Victoria Court in downtown Santa Barbara. The event will be red carpet style with photo booths, holiday cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, live music, prizes and ugly sweaters! Prizes will be raffled and all proceeds donated to Jodi House. Prizes will also go to the best Christmas Cookies and Ugliest Christmas Sweater. All are welcome!

The Jodi House is a Non-Profit that helps brain injury survivors reclaim their lives, and helps families and caregivers find solutions, resources, and support. Whether due to an auto accident, sports injury, stroke, tumor, or one of countless other causes, the Jodi House has programs that help encourage the physical, cognitive and behavioral recovery of brain injury survivors.

As owner of a cutting-edge brand of health care, Dr Adam Harcourt is committed to bringing relief to the thousands of local people suffering from the pain of migraine headaches, vertigo, concussion and traumatic brain injury, as well as chronic pain via Functional Neurology. Now at the end of their second year specializing in these treatments, Imagine X is proud of their amazing success rate. It is a life-changing expertise that has been offered to individuals.

Imagine X will be adding a second Functional Neurologist doctor to the team in early 2016. Imagine X has experienced exceptional growth as word is quickly spreading and people are finding out about their great results with headaches, migraines, vertigo, concussions and chronic pain.

Dr Adam Harcourt is on the board of directors at the Jodi House. He says “We understand how great the impact of traumatic brain injury can be to the patients, as well as the families of traumatic brain injury survivors. That’s why we are so excited to having an event that is centered around helping this community. For years, survivors of traumatic brain injury didn’t have a lot of options. Now, there’s a better solution.”

For more details about the Jodi House, visit their website jodihouse.org or call 805 563 2882. For more information about Imagine X Functional Neurology, visit their website at www.ixneuro.com or call 805 962 1988 for more information.