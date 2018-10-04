1st Thursday
October 4, 2018 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm
After-hours Museum exploration.
Explore our latest exhibitions including Before The Selfie: The Gledhill Portrait Collection and our permanent exhibitions, the Edward Borein Gallery and The Story of Santa Barbara.
Free admission. All ages welcome!
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBHM
- Location: 136 E De La Guerra St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: https://www.sbhistorical.org/event/1st-thursday-6/