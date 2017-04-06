Friday, March 23 , 2018, 10:35 pm | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

1st Thursday After-Hours

April 6, 2017 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

In celebration of 1st Thursday in Downtown Santa Barbara, join the Museum for after-hours dance performances AND dance party.  All ages invited.  Free entry.

The party will celebrate the success of Designing America, the Museum’s latest exhibition.

 

Event Details

 
 
 