1st Thursday After-Hours
April 6, 2017 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm
In celebration of 1st Thursday in Downtown Santa Barbara, join the Museum for after-hours dance performances AND dance party. All ages invited. Free entry.
The party will celebrate the success of Designing America, the Museum’s latest exhibition.
Event Details
- Starts: April 6, 2017 7:30pm - 9:30pm
- Price: $0
- Location: 136 East De la Guerra Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: https://www.sbhistorical.org/event/1st-thursday-after-hours/