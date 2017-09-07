Calendar » 1st Thursday After-Hours

September 7, 2017 from 5:00pm - 8:00 pm

Visit the Museum’s latest exhibitions for wine, music, and fun. Missions in Watercolor by Edwin Deakin documented the missions as they were falling into ruin, a compelling reminder of the power of art for change. Also, visit the new Edward Borein Gallery and enjoys the latest installation by Santa Barbara’s most celebrated western artist.

Free entry. Members receive free wine.