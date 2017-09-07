Calendar » 1st Thursday After-Hours

September 7, 2017 from 7:30pm - 9:30 pm

Noche de Museo!

Join the Museum for an end of the summer celebration with AREA 51. Sip wine, peruse the Museum’s exhibitions, and dance under the moonlight in our courtyard to one of Santa Barbara’s most popular bands.

All ages are welcome. Free entry. No-host bar.