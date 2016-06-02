Calendar » 1st Thursday: After Hours

June 2, 2016 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

1st Thursday: After Hours returns this June to The Granada Theatre! On Thursday, June 2nd from 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm, the community is invited to continue their 1st Thursday festivities that evening at the theater, and enjoy sneak previews on the big screen of The Granada Theatre Summer Film Series, live entertainment by The Brazilian Culture Arts Center, wine tasting and more!

Highlighting the evening will be a compilation reel of previews for the upcoming Summer Film Series, lighting up The Granada Theatre's 4K digital cinema system, giving guests an exciting glimpse at the various series that will show throughout the summer. And to celebrate Summer Solstice, guests can get into the spirit with a performance by the Brazilian Cultural Arts Center showcasing Capoeira, Afro-Brazilian Dance and Batucada Drumming! There will also be complimentary wine tasting from Summerland Winery, a no-host bar, movie popcorn and the chance to win tickets to upcoming Historic Theatre District events!

For more information about this 1st Thursday: After Hours event in addition to programming and performances at The Granada Theatre, please visit www.granadasb.org or call (805) 899-2222.