Calendar » 1st Thursday After Hours Screening

September 6, 2018 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

Santa Barbara Historical Museum invites you to a movie under the stars.

Gaviota: The End of Southern California explores one of the most threatened biodiversity hotspots in the world. Filmed over five years, this film leads audiences from the ocean floor of the Santa Barbara Channel to the peaks of the jagged Santa Ynez Mountains (42 minutes).

Also, the Museum’s exhibitions will be open for viewing including Project Fiesta: A History of Old Spanish Days, Before The Selfie: The Gledhill Portraits, and the Museum’s permanent exhibition of western art, The Edward Borein Gallery.

FREE. All ages welcome.