Calendar » 1st Thursday Art Opening: Santa Barbara Printmakers

April 7, 2016 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

Opening Reception for 1st Thursday

Free Event, Open to the Public



Santa Barbara Printmakers Juried Exhibition with Juror Dan Welden



Join us for Art, Live Music from Jazz Plus, Appetizers and More!



Ten Awards of Excellence ($100 each) will be announced at 6:00 p.m.



This is the fifth year that the Jewish Federation’s Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center will host the Santa Barbara Printmakers, a non-profit organization dedicated to printmaking as an art form.



A portion of every sale supports Jewish Federation programs.



Art at the JCC is a department of the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.