Calendar » 1st Thursday at Casa de la Guerra

October 6, 2016 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

Visit Casa de la Guerra for 1st Thursday to see our current exhibit, Building Community: Reginald D. Johnson, Architect, and enjoy a preview of the American Folk Music to be featured at the upcoming Old-Time Fiddlers’ Convention & Festival at Stow House on October 9. While you’re there, come visit our partners Standing Sun in the Bodega of Casa de la Guerra and try one of their wonderful wines!

Architect Reginald D. Johnson believed in the role of architecture to improve the quality of community life and contributed to Santa Barbara's special character through his exceptional designs. Developing a signature style through award winning projects, he went on to commit himself to innovative public and commercial buildings and ground-breaking housing projects. Building Community presents a selection of Johnson's projects in the Santa Barbara area with an emphasis on the Santa Barbara Downtown Post Office, and a few of his late modern designs located in the Los Angeles area. This exploration of Johnson's legacy in Santa Barbara reignites the spirit of preservation that has long been a hallmark of this community and is an inspiration in the ongoing work to preserve and cherish our special places.

The Old-Time Fiddlers’ Convention & Festival celebrates the pre-1934 heritage music through all-day performances by well-known bands, an Old-Time Music contest, instrument workshops, impromptu jam sessions, and family-friendly fun. For more information, visit www.stowhouse.com.





1st Thursday: October 6, 2016

5 - 8 PM

FREE EVENT



Exhibit Dates: March 11 - December 31, 2016

Casa de la Guerra Historic House Museum

15 East De la Guerra Street, Santa Barbara

Friday - Sunday, Noon - 4:00 p.m.

$5 Museum Admission; SBTHP Members Free

For more information: sbthp.org or (805) 965-0093