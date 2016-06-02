1st Thursday Bluegrass & Brews
June 2, 2016 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Come enjoy live bluegrass and local brews featuring the music of Peter Feldman and the Very Lonesome Boys. On exhibit: Betsy Freeman’s “Thin Space.” Freeman utilizes watercolors to explore the Celtic tradition of thin places. Local microbrew and hors d’oeuvres provided. All are welcome!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: [email protected]
- Starts: June 2, 2016 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Price: Free, donations welcome
- Location: 36 East Victoria Street
- Website: http://www.cpcsb.org/