Calendar » 1st Thursday Bluegrass & Brews

June 2, 2016 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Come enjoy live bluegrass and local brews featuring the music of Peter Feldman and the Very Lonesome Boys. On exhibit: Betsy Freeman’s “Thin Space.” Freeman utilizes watercolors to explore the Celtic tradition of thin places. Local microbrew and hors d’oeuvres provided. All are welcome!