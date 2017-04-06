Calendar » 1ST THURSDAY OPEN HOUSE

April 6, 2017 from 5:30pm - 8:00pm

Join the Mental Wellness Center for an evening of art, music & appetizers in celebration of its 70th Anniversary. Share in the organization’s historical showcase highlighting the decades of progress as a community.

For more information or to RSVP, please contact Alex Heath: [email protected] / 805-845-3298.

Date: Thursday, April 6th

Time: 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: The Mental Wellness Center, 617 Garden Street​

The Mental Wellness Center is a private, non-profit organization that recognizes that mental illness is a community matter that affects us all. The Mental Wellness Center is dedicated to meeting the needs of individuals and families affected by mental illness, through support, education, and direct services.

MWC thanks its community partner the Santa Barbara Foundation for its continued support.