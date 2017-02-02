1st Thursday Open House at the Mental Wellness Center
Art is at the Heart of Recovery! Join the Mental Wellness Center for a special celebration on Thursday, February 2nd. Enjoy a wonderful mix of local art, music and hors d’oeuvres while connecting with the community and learning more about the organization, at its 1st Thursday Open House.
For more information or to RSVP, please contact Alex Heath: [email protected] / 805-845-3298
Date: Thursday, February 2nd
Time: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM
Location: The Mental Wellness Center, 617 Garden Street
