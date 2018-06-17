Calendar » 1st Thursday Pacific Western Bank Slingshot Reception

October 6, 2016 from 5:00PM - 8:00 PM

SlingShot, Alpha Art Forum, Artists work will be featured at 2 locations Thursday October 6th from 5-8pm . One reception is at the SlingShot Gallery located at 220 W. Cannon Perdido. The second at Pacific Western Bank, 30 E. Figueroa Street, where SlingShot art will be on display through October 31st. Stop by either location and experience the unique and raw creativity of SlingShot artists.