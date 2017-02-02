Calendar » 1st Thursday: Presidio Pastimes by Candlelight

February 2, 2017 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

Enjoy a rare opportunity to visit the Presidio by candlelight and travel back in time to over two centuries ago. Discuss colonial California with the Presidio officers, experience a cooking demonstration in la cocina, enjoy stories by an open fire, and join in the music and dance of early California. Wine and hot chocolate will be served.

The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation thanks Los Soldados del Real Presidio de Santa Bárbara, Luis Moreno and friends, Baile de California, and the many volunteers who bring the Presidio to life for this special evening.

For more information: Visit www.sbthp.org or call (805) 965-0093