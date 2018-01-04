Calendar » 1st Thursday – Sacred Art in the Age of Contact & Missions In Watercolor

January 4, 2018 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

Visit our latest exhibition for the final after hours opportunity.

Sacred Art in the Age of Contact: Chumash and Latin American Traditions in Santa Barbara explores the relationship between art and religion in both Chumash and Latin American traditions in the early Mission period in Santa Barbara.

Visitors can also experience the Museum’s second temporary exhibition, Missions in Watercolor by Edwin Deakin along with the permanent exhibitions, The Story of Santa Barbara and the Edward Borein Gallery.

A free screening of 6 Generations will be shown from 5:30 – 6:30 pm.

Free. All ages welcome.