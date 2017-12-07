Calendar » 1st Thursday Sensory Experience

December 7, 2017 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Join Hotel Santa Barbara as we host a 1st Thursday sensory experience in partnership with the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, Santa Barbara Chamber Singers and Sanford Winery.



Hotel Santa Barbara will open its doors for an exploration of the senses on Thursday, December 7 for 1st Thursday from 5-8 pm.



In the hotel lobby, located at 533 State Street, participants will hear the live performances of the Santa Barbara Chamber Singers and taste the flavors of Sanford Winery’s world-class wines.



A few doors down at 527 State Street the Hotel is hosting a pop-up Scent Studio and gallery with the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.



The Scent Studio is a nod to the Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s "Valeska Soares: Any Moment Now" exhibition currently running at the Museum. At the pop-up Scent Studio guests will immerse themselves in scents reminiscent of childhood, memory, courage, melancholy, and more. Visitors are encouraged to try a sample of scent, match it to their personal story, and then visit the exhibition.



In addition to the events at the Hotel and 527 State location, all of the storefronts of the hotel building on the corner of State and Cota Streets will also be participating in 1st Thursday. Storefronts include; GameSeeker, Lovebird Boutique and Jewelry Bar, Marcel Hemp and Fazzino 3D Studio Gallery.



The event is open to the public and all ages are welcome to participate.



Hotel Santa Barbara encourages visitors to try street parking or the public parking lot #11 located at 523 Anacapa Street