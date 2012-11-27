Calendar » 2012 BLUE HORIZONS Student Film Premiere

November 27, 2012 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Student filmmakers from the 2012 BLUE HORIZONS Summer Program for Environmental Media will screen their new short films about local marine and coastal issues. Some of the films created this summer have already won film competitions and been selected for the Ojai Film Festival. Free Admission and Reception. Though admission is free, seating is limited. Reserve your seat today: http://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/emi/events/2012-blue-horizons-student-film-premiere