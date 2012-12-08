Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 3:05 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

2012 Holiday Festival of Voices

December 8, 2012 from 7pm

Dos Pueblos High School Vocal Music Program Presents the 2012 Holiday Festival of Voices vocal music winter concert on Saturday, Dec. 8th, at 7 p.m. at the Elings Performing Arts Center at Dos Pueblos High School It will feature the entire Dos Pueblos Concert Choir, which is a combination of all four vocal music ensembles (Mixed Chorus, A Cappella, Madrigals 1 and Madrigals 2/Jazz Choir and Combo), and will feature holiday favorites and vocal jazz perfect for everyone from 3 to 93.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Italia Pizzeria, Nu Image Ad Group
  • Starts: December 8, 2012 7pm
  • Price: $5.00
  • Location: Eling Performing Arts Center at Dos Pueblos High School
  • Website: https://sites.google.com/site/dphsvocalmusic/
  • Sponsors: Italia Pizzeria, Nu Image Ad Group
 
 
 