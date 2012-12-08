Calendar » 2012 Holiday Festival of Voices

December 8, 2012 from 7pm

Dos Pueblos High School Vocal Music Program Presents the 2012 Holiday Festival of Voices vocal music winter concert on Saturday, Dec. 8th, at 7 p.m. at the Elings Performing Arts Center at Dos Pueblos High School It will feature the entire Dos Pueblos Concert Choir, which is a combination of all four vocal music ensembles (Mixed Chorus, A Cappella, Madrigals 1 and Madrigals 2/Jazz Choir and Combo), and will feature holiday favorites and vocal jazz perfect for everyone from 3 to 93.