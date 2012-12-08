2012 Holiday Festival of Voices
Dos Pueblos High School Vocal Music Program Presents the 2012 Holiday Festival of Voices vocal music winter concert on Saturday, Dec. 8th, at 7 p.m. at the Elings Performing Arts Center at Dos Pueblos High School It will feature the entire Dos Pueblos Concert Choir, which is a combination of all four vocal music ensembles (Mixed Chorus, A Cappella, Madrigals 1 and Madrigals 2/Jazz Choir and Combo), and will feature holiday favorites and vocal jazz perfect for everyone from 3 to 93.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Italia Pizzeria, Nu Image Ad Group
- Starts: December 8, 2012 7pm
- Price: $5.00
- Location: Eling Performing Arts Center at Dos Pueblos High School
- Website: https://sites.google.com/site/dphsvocalmusic/
- Sponsors: Italia Pizzeria, Nu Image Ad Group