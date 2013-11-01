Calendar » 2013 Countywide Holiday Toy Drive

November 1, 2013 from 9:00am - 5:00pm

2013 Countywide Holiday Toy Drive

Benefiting 677 Children in Santa Barbara County Foster Care

November 1 – December 15, 2013

In Santa Barbara County in 2012, over 750 children spent time in the foster care system. 100% had been abused, neglected or abandoned. (Source: CASA)

We are asking for your help. And, the nice part is that it’s easy to help a little or a lot. Become a Corporate, Business, Family or Friend Sponsor, host a Toy Drive at your Church, Temple, School or Organization, make a donation for technical support and gift cards, or drop off new unwrapped toys and/or clothing at numerous locations across Santa Barbara County.

Toy Drive Team Chairperson: Emily Martinez, Youth Director

“Help us collect donated NEW unwrapped toys and NEW clothing so that no child is forgotten at holidays, birthdays, or graduations while raising awareness of children in Santa Barbara County foster care and helping to recruit more foster parents.”

Let’s make sure no child is forgotten. Warm a child’s heart this holiday season and all year long by DONATING to the toy drive.

We ask that parents have their children participate in the selection of gift (s) to learn civic skills, enhance their sense of connection to larger purposes (philanthropy), and raise awareness by opening a dialog about children in foster care. We also suggest forming a box decorating committee with the children to further their connection to the cause.

Important Dates:

Countywide NEW Toy/Clothing Drive: November 1 – December 15, 2013

Pickup and Sorting: November 1 through December 17, 2013

Distribution to Child Welfare Services: December 18, 2013

Foster Care Information: In the U.S. there are 518,000 children in foster care. One of the most surprising aspects of the foster care system to the uninitiated is how limited the financial means are to support the children. The state provides a basic stipend to foster parents to cover food, clothing, and personal care items for their child but nothing more. What this means is that although the foster child will have food, clothing and love, they often receive little beyond this.

NEW Items Appreciated: Ages NB-18

New toys, new clothing, games and puzzles, sports equipment, dolls and doll houses, action figures, stuffed animals, bikes, skateboards, gift certificates for activities or lessons, kids electronics, teen beauty products, hobbies, arts and crafts, teen jewelry, movie tickets, children’s and teens books, Disney/family movies, building sets and blocks, development and learning toys, musical instruments, trains, trucks, cars, super hero and princess costumes, tea sets, Leap Frog, and gift cards for teens.

Please visit our website www.acfchildren.org for further information. Don’t forget to click the Facebook link and “like us”. If you have any questions please contact us at (805) 403-8103.

Thank you for your time and consideration,

Barbara Perkins, Co-Founder and CEO



American Charities Foundation is a non-profit charitable organization under 501 (c) (3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Donations made are tax-deductible as provided by law.