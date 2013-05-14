Calendar » 2013 Professional Women’s Association Conference

May 14, 2013 from 9:00am - 5:00pm

The UCSB-based Professional Women’s Association (PWA) is hosting a full-day conference on Tuesday, May 14, at UCSB’s Corwin Pavilion. The general public is invited to attend, as well as the UCSB community of staff, faculty, and students. This annual event focuses on professional and personal development through panelists, speakers, and workshops. This year's keynote speaker will be local journalist Starshine Roshell.