Calendar » 2013 Santa Barbara Heart & Stroke Walk

September 21, 2013 from 8:30am

The Santa Barbara Heart & Stroke Walk promotes physical activity and heart-healthy living in an environment that’s fun and rewarding for the entire family, while raising critical funds for the fight to end heart disease and stroke. The walk is part of the American Heart Association’s groundbreaking campaign, which calls upon all Americans and their employers to create a culture of physical activity and health to live longer, heart-healthy lives. This year, the goal of the Santa Barbara Heart & Stroke Walk is to raise $220,000 for heart disease and stroke research, along with empowering their community members to take charge of their health. Play a part in this important community event, and take your heart for a walk as we strive to fight heart disease and stroke –America’s #1 and #4 killers! To join or learn more information about the Santa Barbara Heart & Stroke Walk, visit www.sbheartwalk.com or call (805) 963-8862. This event is sponsored nationally by Subway, Jenny Craig and locally by Wells Fargo.