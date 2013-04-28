Calendar » 2013 Santa Barbara Jewish Festival

April 28, 2013 from 11:00am - 4:00pm

The Festival will offer a variety of activities for everyone in the family, and feature a wide variety of entertainment, activities, vendors, information, and of course, food! Israel's 65th Independence Day will be celebrated with "Walk the Land 65," highlighting the many contributions Israel has made to the world. Talented artists and other favorite vendors will grace the park with their creative offerings. A silent auction will offer hard-to-resist items, and will benefit future festivals.