2014 Barbara Ireland Walk for Breast Cancer Research
The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic invites the community to attend the 14th Annual Barbara Ireland Walk for Breast Cancer Research on Saturday, March 15 at Chase Palm Park. The walk features a 5K, 10K and 15K course options - and a FREE post event spa zone where participants are invited to relax and receive massages, manicures and other spa treatments after the walk. You can register as an individual or as a team. Participants who raise at least $100 will receive free event registration and a free shirt. 100% of the proceeds from the walk stay local for the benefit of the Cancer Center's breast cancer clinical research.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Mentor, Dargan's Irish Pub & Restaurant, Brighton Collectibles, Parentclick.com, Lecare/Oui Care, Good Cup, The YMCA, Music by Bonnie & Co. and B. Bronson
- Starts: March 15, 2014 8:30am
- Price: $50 registration fee
- Location: Chase Palm Park
- Website: http://www.ccsb.org/ireland2014
- Sponsors: Mentor, Dargan's Irish Pub & Restaurant, Brighton Collectibles, Parentclick.com, Lecare/Oui Care, Good Cup, The YMCA, Music by Bonnie & Co. and B. Bronson