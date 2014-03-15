Calendar » 2014 Barbara Ireland Walk for Breast Cancer Research

March 15, 2014 from 8:30am

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic invites the community to attend the 14th Annual Barbara Ireland Walk for Breast Cancer Research on Saturday, March 15 at Chase Palm Park. The walk features a 5K, 10K and 15K course options - and a FREE post event spa zone where participants are invited to relax and receive massages, manicures and other spa treatments after the walk. You can register as an individual or as a team. Participants who raise at least $100 will receive free event registration and a free shirt. 100% of the proceeds from the walk stay local for the benefit of the Cancer Center's breast cancer clinical research.