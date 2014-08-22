Calendar » 2014 BLUE HORIZONS STUDENT FILMS SCREENING

August 22, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Join us for the premiere of several engaging and topical short films by BLUE HORIZONS students that communicate vital stories of the issues surrounding the global ocean. This event is sponsored by the Carsey-Wolf Center's Environmental Media Initiative, Department of Film and Media Studies, and UCSB Summer Sessions.

We are grateful to Sony Pictures Entertainment for its donation of equipment to support the Environmental Media Initiative's Blue Horizons Program.