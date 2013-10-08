Calendar » 2014 Emerging Leaders Program INFO SESSION

October 8, 2013 from 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Leading From Within, in partnership with the Santa Barbara Foundation, is proud to announce that we will be running our 10-month Emerging Leaders Program again from January through October 2014. Applications are now available at www.leading-from-within.org/emerging-leaders-application.

Our Emerging Leaders Program provides professionally relevant curriculum in support of the next generation of nonprofit leaders in Santa Barbara County. The program will increase participant's leadership impact in their organization and in the field at large, and help them make deep connections with peers, mentors, and community leaders.

If you are interested in learning more about our Emerging Leaders Program, we invite you to please join us for a special informational session on Tuesday, October 8th at the Santa Barbara Foundation (1111 Chapala St, #200) from 9-10am (2013 ELP participants and facilitators will be available to speak with after the event from 10-10:30am).

You will have the opportunity to hear from ELP Facilitators Ken Saxon and Christa Roth, as well as meet several of our current ELP participants and learn about their experience in the 2013 Emerging Leader Program.

We ask that you please RSVP if you plan to attend at www.leading-from-within.org/elp-informational-session.

Questions may be directed to [email protected]