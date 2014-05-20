Calendar » 2014 Gratitude Luncheon

May 20, 2014 from 11:30 am - 1:30 pm

An elegant and entertaining luncheon celebrating the Fighting Back Mentor Program’s 20th anniversary serving our community. The event will feature former world champion surfer, Sean Thompson, who will share his amazing story of success, tragedy, and transformation. We encourage you to invite the mentors in your life to show your gratitude. All proceeds raised benefit the Fighting Back Mentor Program to help the 80+ youth currently on the waiting list to be matched with a mentor. The program’s mission is to match every at-risk youth in South Santa Barbara County with a positive adult mentor who can provide the academic, social, and emotional support they need to thrive and become healthy, happy, and successful adults, and resilient to negative influences such as drugs and alcohol. The Mentor Program serves over 150 youth in need every year and with your support can help even more.

Contact: Ann Cowell at 963-1433 x113 or [email protected]