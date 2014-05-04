Calendar » 2014 Jewish Festival

May 4, 2014 from 11:00am - 4:00pm

On Sunday, May 4, 11 am - 4 pm, the 2014 Jewish Festival will take place once again at Oak Park, free, with activities for all.

The festival will feature a wide variety of entertainment, activities, vendors, information, and of course, food! Israel's 66th Independence Day will be celebrated and we will also commemorate the Day of Remembrance, including speakers from the Israeli Defense Force and local dignitaries.

Talented artists and other favorite Santa Barbara vendors will grace the park with their creative offerings. A silent auction will offer hard-to-resist items.

This year's headliner is the Moshav Band, an internationally acclaimed American/Israeli rock group, based in Los Angeles. Also featured are Ventura Klezmer Band, Kalinka, B'nai B'rith Temple Band and Shir Chadash Choirs, Lorraine Klein Yiddish Folk Music, and Israeli Dancing. SB Krav Maga, the official Israeli Self Defense System, will demonstrate hand-to-hand combat training.

Food sold will include falafel, chicken kabobs, hot dogs, knishes, BBQ, hummus, baba ganoush, rugelah, challah.

Dozens of information booths will be available as a resource for questions or interests you may have, and there will be a variety of fun activities for kids!

Visit www.jewishsantabarbara.org/festival.aspx or call 805-957-1115.