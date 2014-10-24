2014 Notes For Notes Benefit Concert
October 24, 2014 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm
SEYMOUR DUNCAN PRESENTS
2014 Notes For Notes Benefit Concert
Feat. Joe Bonamassa + Jimmy Vivino of the Basic Cable Band w/ VERY special guests.
Includes VIP party at 5:30 in the Lobero courtyard with free beer & wine and food.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: October 24, 2014 8:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: $207.50 - VIP,$150 - Section A , $85 - Section B
- Location: Lobero Theatre-33 E. Canon Perdido Street
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/notes-notes-2014/