2014 Notes For Notes Benefit Concert

October 24, 2014 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

SEYMOUR DUNCAN PRESENTS

Feat. Joe Bonamassa + Jimmy Vivino of the Basic Cable Band w/ VERY special guests.
Includes VIP party at 5:30 in the Lobero courtyard with free beer & wine and food.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: October 24, 2014 8:00pm - 10:00pm
  • Price: $207.50 - VIP,$150 - Section A , $85 - Section B
  • Location: Lobero Theatre-33 E. Canon Perdido Street
  • Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/notes-notes-2014/
 
 
 