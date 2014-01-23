Calendar » 2014 Roe v. Wade Commemoration

January 23, 2014 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Join the Santa Barbara Pro-Choice Coalition in commemorating 41 years since the landmark Supreme Court decision, Roe v. Wade. Roe v. Wade confirms every woman's right to privacy and the right to make her own personal medical decisions, including access top a safe and legal abortion. This year's commemoration will feature a screening of the critically acclaimed documentary, After Tiller.

After Tiller is an intimate and heartfelt look at the lives and work of the only four doctors who legally perform third-trimester abortions in the US. All four doctors were friends of the late Dr. George Tiller, who was publicly assassinated in 2009. The film brings emotional sensitivity to a highly politicized issue through the real experiences of these physicians and the women who seek their care.

$15 at-the door; limited scholarships available, please call prior to event.

RSVP to SB PCC Coordinator, Gina at 805-899-9814/[email protected]

Light appetizers served 5:30-6:00pm, screening 6:00-7:30pm followed by Q&A with filmmaker Martha Shane

The Santa Barbara Pro-Choice Coalition's mission is to facilitate education and local action on reproductive health and justice issues. The SB PCC hosts events educating the public about reproductive rights and the current fight to ensure those rights. Find us on facebook.com/SBPCC

*Movie is PG13