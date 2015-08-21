Calendar » 2015 BLUE HORIZONS STUDENT FILM PREMIERE

August 21, 2015 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

The event is free, but a reservation is recommended in order to guarantee a seat.

Tickets will be released on Thursday, July 30th at 10AM.

Join us for the premiere of several engaging and topical short films by BLUE HORIZONS students that communicate vital stories of the issues surrounding the global ocean.

This event is sponsored by the Carsey-Wolf Center's Environmental Media Initiative, Department of Film and Media Studies, and UCSB Summer Sessions.

We are grateful to Sony Pictures Entertainment for its donation of equipment to support the Environmental Media Initiative's Blue Horizons Program.