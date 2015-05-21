Calendar » 2015 Golf Classis

May 21, 2015 from 1:00pm

Come enjoy a great day of golf with proceeds benefiting SBCC Vocational Scholarships and various non-profit organizations in Santa Barbara and internationally.

The Rotary Club of Montecito is proud to present the 2015 Golf Classic on Thursday, May 21, 2015. Shotgun start at 1 p.m. at the Glen Annie Golf Club, 405 Glen Annie Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93117.

Entry fee is $150 per golfer or $600 per foursome; includes golf cart, entry fee, goody bag, box lunch and dinner. There will also be a silent and live auction.

For more information on the 2015 Golf Classic please call Carolyn at 962-2382,[email protected] or Bill at 565-6990.

Rotary Club of Montecito is a service organization for the local Montecito and Santa Barbara County region established more than sixty years ago; for more information see http://montecitorotary.org. Rotary Club of Montecito meets on Tuesdays for lunch at the Montecito Country Club. Rotary International is the world’s largest service organization with over 1.2 active members participating through over 32,000 clubs located throughout the world. For more information see https://www.rotary.org.