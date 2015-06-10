Calendar » 2015 GREENSCREEN STUDENT FILM PREMIERE

June 10, 2015 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Join us for the premiere of the 2015 GreenScreen student environmental films exhibition. The evening will showcase four student-produced films focused on eco-conciousness.

Tickets are free, but a reservation at this link is required to guarantee a seat: http://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/pollock/events/2015-greenscreen-student-film-premiere

Sponsored by the Carsey-Wolf Center's Environmental Media Initiative, Department of Film and Media Studies, and UCSB Associated Students Coastal Fund.