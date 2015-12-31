Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 8:47 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

2015 New Year’s Eve with Comedy Hideaway

December 31, 2015 from 7pm - 12:15am

7pm & 10pm Shows

Comedy Hideaway presents a NYE celebration you won't forget with
comedians from Comedy Central, HBO, Netflix & more.

Dinner & VIP Packages available- Late show includes champagne toast when
the ball drops!

We sell out every year so get your tickets soon!
Tickets and more info available at 

**Use the promo code "Nooz" when you order for a discount on
tickets**

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: December 31, 2015 7pm - 12:15am
  • Price: $30 Pre-sale
  • Location: 129 E.Anapamu, Santa Barbara, CA, 93101
  • Website: http://www.SBcomedy.com
 
 
 