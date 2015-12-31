2015 New Year’s Eve with Comedy Hideaway
December 31, 2015 from 7pm - 12:15am
7pm & 10pm Shows
Comedy Hideaway presents a NYE celebration you won't forget with
comedians from Comedy Central, HBO, Netflix & more.
Dinner & VIP Packages available- Late show includes champagne toast when
the ball drops!
We sell out every year so get your tickets soon!
Tickets and more info available at
**Use the promo code "Nooz" when you order for a discount on
tickets**
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: December 31, 2015 7pm - 12:15am
- Price: $30 Pre-sale
- Location: 129 E.Anapamu, Santa Barbara, CA, 93101
- Website: http://www.SBcomedy.com