Calendar » 2015 New Year’s Eve with Comedy Hideaway

December 31, 2015 from 7pm - 12:15am

7pm & 10pm Shows

Comedy Hideaway presents a NYE celebration you won't forget with

comedians from Comedy Central, HBO, Netflix & more.

Dinner & VIP Packages available- Late show includes champagne toast when

the ball drops!

We sell out every year so get your tickets soon!

Tickets and more info available at

**Use the promo code "Nooz" when you order for a discount on

tickets**