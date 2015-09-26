Calendar » 2015 Santa Maria Walk to End Alzheimer’s

September 26, 2015 from 8:00am - 12pm

The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting the North Santa Barbara County community to unite in a movement to reclaim the future for millions by participating in the 2015 Santa Maria Walk to End Alzheimer’s®. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s, presented by Pacific Neuroscience Medical Group, will take place on Saturday, September 26 from 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Waller Park in Santa Maria.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s is more than a walk. It is an experience for 450 participants in Santa Maria critical cause, from advocacy opportunities and clinical studies enrollment to support programs and services. Walk participants also honor those affected by Alzheimer's disease with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony.

Alzheimer’s disease is a growing epidemic and the nation’s sixth-leading cause of death. As baby boomers age, the number of individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease will rapidly escalate, increasing well beyond today’s more than 5 million Americans, including over 60,000 in Santa Barbara County, to as many as 16 million by 2050.

In 2014 the Santa Maria Walk to End Alzheimer’s® raised $53,000, contributing to more than $67 million raised nationwide for care, support and research efforts for those impacted by Alzheimer's.

To start or join a team today, visit the Alzheimer’s Association alz.org/walk. To learn more about disease and available resources, call the toll-free Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.

8 a.m. Registration

9 a.m. Opening ceremony

9:30 a.m. Walk begins