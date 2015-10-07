Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 10:19 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

2015 Senior Expo

October 7, 2015 from 9:00am - 12:00pm

2015 Senior Expo

Attendees of the Senior Expo will receive a flu shot provided by Cottage Hospital and a healthy snack. More than 90 exhibitors will offer local products and services for seniors, including: Flu Shots for those age 55+, Fitness Testing and Assessment, Genealogy Consultation, Live Music, Free Parking and much more!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Family Service Agency, Cottage Health, Sansum Clinic, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, Organic Soup Kitchen and Oak Cottage
  • Starts: October 7, 2015 9:00am - 12:00pm
  • Price: $5
  • Location: Earl Warren Showgrounds
  • Website: http://www.seniorexposb.com/
  • Sponsors: Family Service Agency, Cottage Health, Sansum Clinic, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, Organic Soup Kitchen and Oak Cottage
 
 
 