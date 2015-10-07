2015 Senior Expo
October 7, 2015 from 9:00am - 12:00pm
Attendees of the Senior Expo will receive a flu shot provided by Cottage Hospital and a healthy snack. More than 90 exhibitors will offer local products and services for seniors, including: Flu Shots for those age 55+, Fitness Testing and Assessment, Genealogy Consultation, Live Music, Free Parking and much more!
Event Details
- Starts: October 7, 2015 9:00am - 12:00pm
- Price: $5
- Location: Earl Warren Showgrounds
- Website: http://www.seniorexposb.com/
- Sponsors: Family Service Agency, Cottage Health, Sansum Clinic, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, Organic Soup Kitchen and Oak Cottage