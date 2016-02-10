Saturday, May 5 , 2018, 1:26 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

2016 & Beyond - Legal Benefits Update

February 10, 2016 from 7:30 am - 9:30 am

This learning session provides you with audit guidelines and insight to showcase your overall compliance, especially if the DOL conducts an investigation or audit, and cost containment strategies.

 

Event Details

 
 
 