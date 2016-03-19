Calendar » 2016 CLU Choir Tour

March 19, 2016 from 7:00pm

Date & Time:

Saturday, Mar. 19, 2016 at 7:00 pm

Sunday, Mar. 20, 2016 at 7:00 pm

Monday, Mar. 21, 2016 at 7:00 pm

Wednesday, Mar. 23, 2016 at 7:00 pm

Thursday, Mar. 24, 2016 at 7:00 pm

Tuesday, Mar. 29, 2016 at 7:30 pm

Location: Performances will take place at a variety of locations.

The CLU Choir is heading to the Bay Area and Central California. Be inspired by their beautiful sounds. If you’re in the Palo Alto or Sacramento areas, join us for special receptions following those two concerts and enjoy good company with other Cal Lu alumni and families, as well as specialty coffee drinks, desserts, wine and cheese. It’s sure to be a fun time!

Check out link for locations