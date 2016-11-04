Calendar » 2016 Global Competence Summit: Building Our 21st Century Workforce through Global Competence and Car

November 4, 2016 from 8:30am - 4:00pm

SBCC Scheinfield Center

Join the Santa Barbara City College Scheinfield Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation’s 2016 Global Competence Summit to learn from educators, students, and industry leaders on the importance of a globally competent workforce. This free event is open to high school and community college faculty, career counselors, and education industry leaders to promote global competence in Career Technical Education.

Personally evaluate your own global competence, learn best practices from innovative global competence initiatives and brainstorm innovative lesson plans and presentations with the support of other educators. This event includes continental breakfast, a working lunch and an afternoon wine tasting networking reception.

Keynote speaker Jennifer Manise, Executive Director of the Longview Foundation for World Affairs and International Understanding, will kick off the event. Industry panelists include: Miles Hartfeld, international biotechnology manufacturing veteran; Jim Semick, Founder and Chief Strategist, ProductPlan and part of the founding team at AppFolio; Tim Wright, Vice President, Corporate and Market Strategy, and member of the original 2002 startup team for InTouch Health; Trygve Duryea, successful serial entrepreneur, consultant and SBCC educator, who began his career at age 19 with 28 international patents and trademarks doing business in 16 countries; Claire Wineman, President of the Grower-Shipper Association of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties

Date: Friday, November 4, 2016

Time: 8:30AM-4:00PM

Location: The Narrative Loft, 1 N Calle Cesar Chavez #240 Santa Barbara, CA 93103

Cost: Free, but RSVP is required.

Questions about the Summit can be directed to Scheinfeld Center Director Julie Samson by emailing [email protected] or calling 805.965.0581 ext. 3643. The event is free, but seating is limited. An RSVP is required to attend: https://globalcompetence.eventbrite.com