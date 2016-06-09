Calendar » 2016 GREENSCREEN STUDENT PREMIERE

June 9, 2016 from 7:00PM - 10:00PM

Join us for the premiere of the 2016 GreenScreen student environmental films exhibition. The evening will showcase four student-produced films focused on eco-conciousness.

Sponsored by the Carsey-Wolf Center's Environmental Media Initiative, Department of Film and Media Studies, and UCSB Associated Students Coastal Fund.