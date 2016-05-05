Calendar » 2016 Santa Barbara County Economic Summit

May 5, 2016 from 8:30 AM

Featured speakers are: James Bullard, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. In January 2015, The Economist named Bullard as the 7th most influential economist in the world; Rob Arnott, founder and chairman of Research Affiliates and a portfolio manager for PIMCO; and Chris Ludeman, Global President of Capital Markets for CBRE, the only commercial real estate firm in the Fortune 500. The Santa Barbara County economic forecast will be delivered by Peter Rupert, Executive Director of the UCSB Economic Forecast Project and chair of the Department of Economics at UCSB. A panel discussion with the speakers titled Connections: Federal Reserve Policy, Financial Markets and Global Investing will conclude the event.

Includes admission to the entire half-day Summit, a copy of the 2016 Santa Barbara County Economic Outlook report plus a Continental Breakfast from 7:30-8:30 AM.