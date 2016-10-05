Calendar » 2016 Senior Expo of Santa Barbara, An Active Aging Fair for Seniors & Caregivers

October 5, 2016 from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 pm

This year’s Senior Expo has an all new lineup of activities for seniors and caregivers. Features include flu shots donated by Sansum Clinic for seniors age 55+, live music, dancing and dance instruction, health screenings, a healthy snack and more than 100 exhibit booths offering education and information on the latest products and services for local seniors and their caregivers. We have also added a new showcase of local volunteer opportunities and free activities that offer ways for seniors, and others, to become active and involved in their community.

Exhibitors this year will include financial services, residential facilities, travel clubs, health care providers, home care services, government agencies, local nonprofits, and many more. Add to that free parking and just $5 admission—the Expo is the best ticket in town for Santa Barbara’s seniors and caregivers.

This event is made possible through the generous sponsorship of Family Service Agency, Sansum Clinic, Cottage Health, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, and The Heritage House/The Oak Cottage of Santa Barbara, and others.