2017 Aloha Spirit Bash

August 26, 2017 from 12pm - 5pm

Santa Barbara, Calif. — the Aloha Spirit Bash returns to Santa Barbara, 12pm-5pm on Saturday August 26, 2017 at Elings Park, Singleton Pavilion. The Aloha Spirit Bash brings together the best in Polynesian dance groups, music, food and beverages to benefit the Aloha Spirit scholarship fund.

Only 300 tickets will be sold for this year’s Aloha Spirit Bash! Pre-sold General admission is only $25 per person and includes entrance to the event, as well as your meal and 5 hours of non-stop entertainment. There is a $5 charge per vehicle upon entering Elings Park. It is encouraged to purchase tickets in advance as there will be limited tickets for $35 at the entrance!

Dance & music performances by Na Hoa Aloha, Tina’s Ports of Paradise, Halau Hula'o Kawahineali'inohoikeauenue-'elua, Aolani, Oahu, Na Mele O Ke Kai Halau Hula and Pacific Noize. There will also be a several raffle and silent auction and a beer/wine/mai tai garden!

This family-friendly event encourages festival goers to bring their blankets, beach chairs, and umbrellas for picnic-style seating. Tickets are available now online at www.alohaspiritbash.org; and at selected locations TBA on our website in August.