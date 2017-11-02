Calendar » 2017 Arts Symposium

November 2, 2017 from 9am - 4pm

South County - 9:00am to 4:00pm at Center Stage Theater



Arts Fund Us: How to Monetize Your Art featuring Mitch Landrieu, Mayor of New Orleans and Randy Cohen, VP of Americans for the Arts

Join fellow members of the arts and culture community across disciplines to learn about ways that your art can be a revenue source. Mitch Landrieu, Mayor of New Orleans, will share his experience of how arts facilitated New Orleans' economic renaissance after Hurricane Katrina. Randy Cohen, Vice President of Americans for the Arts, will explain ways that nonprofit arts organizations generated over $50 million in income for artists and cultural practitioners last year in Santa Barbara County.

This is a day you can't afford to miss! Everybody is welcome.



TIMES: Thursday, November 2, at 9:00 A.M.



TICKETS: $5 general

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)

